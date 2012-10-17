FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-BP meets Azeri state company over output issues
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2012 / 11:46 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-BP meets Azeri state company over output issues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Andrew Callus

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The bosses of BP Plc and Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR met on Wednesday to discuss the future of the Azeri ACG oilfield just days after the country accused the British oil company of making “false promises” about output there.

In a statement dated Wednesday, Oct. 17, BP said the president of the Azerbaijan state oil company SOCAR, Rovnag Adbullayev, met BP group chief executive Bob Dudley in London.

ACG was slated to produce more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) as recently as 2008, when the prospect of so much non-OPEC crude ensured considerable Western diplomatic support for the project and industry kudos for BP.

ACG is so critical to Azerbaijan that the day the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) was signed - Sept. 20 - has been designated “Oil Workers Day,” marked by annual celebrations.

However, ACG has not lived up to expectations. After hitting 823,000 bpd in 2010, output has fallen, averaging 684,000 bpd in the first half of this year.

On Oct. 11, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said he would take “serious measures” against BP and accused it of “grave mistakes” at the complex.

BP is partners in the project with Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Statoil.

The statement said the parties agreed to continue working closely together to manage oil production from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) fields in the Caspian Sea for the benefit of the State of Azerbaijan and its partners.

“It was an open and constructive meeting and the task ahead is clear. BP is fully committed to Azerbaijan and the effective management of the ACG field complex, one of the world’s great oilfields,” Dudley was quoted as saying.

The Azeri output issue piles extra pressure on Dudley. He is negotiating with U.S authorities for settlement of multibillion-dollar lawsuits relating to the 2010 U.S. Gulf oil spill, and was also due to meet the chief executive of Russian oil company Rosneft on Wednesday to negotiate a new future for the company’s troubled activities in Russia..

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.