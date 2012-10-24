FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Azerbaijan says no plans to change BP as operator
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2012 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

Azerbaijan says no plans to change BP as operator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan expects stable crude production at Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields operated by BP -led consortium at 33-34 million tonnes per year in 2015-2020 and does not plan to change the operator of the contract, the chief of state oil company SOCAR said on Wednesday.

“We are preparing a programme which envisages oil production at ACG at 33-34 million tonnes in 2015-20,” SOCAR chief Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters.

“The contract has not been changed... I think there is no need to use possibilities, which are envisaged by this contract,” Abdullayev said in reference to a change of operator at the BP-led consortium.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.