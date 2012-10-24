BP says reached agreement with Azeri oil co on ACG output fall

BAKU, Oct 24 (Reuters) - BP officials met with officials from the Azeri national oil company and agreed on ways to resolve production issues at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli group of oilfields which drew harsh criticism from Baku, BP said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Each of the meetings has been helpful and has contributed to identifying a clear way forward which lays out our immediate tasks ahead,” Bernard Looney, BP Executive Vice President, Developments, said.

“They clearly want us to be successful, and together we will take the right actions to continue to deliver a world-class business in Azerbaijan.”