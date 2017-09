BAKU, March 10 (Reuters) - BP plans to suspend two of its offshore platforms in Azerbaijan for maintenance in the course of 2016, Gordon Birrell, head of BP in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, said on Thursday.

Birrell told reporters maintenance was planned at the West Azeri and Guneshli platforms in different periods. He did not elaborate on timing or duration of planned maintenance. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)