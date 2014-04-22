FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-BP sells interests in four Alaska North Slope oilfields
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2014 / 9:27 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-BP sells interests in four Alaska North Slope oilfields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Bp Plc

* Agrees sale of interests in four alaska north slope assets

* Bp to focus on giant prudhoe bay oilfield and progressing alaska lng opportunity

* The sale agreement includes all of bp’s interests in the endicott and northstar oilfields and a 50 per cent interest in each of the liberty and the milne point fields

* The sale also includes bp’s interests in the oil and gas pipelines associated with these fields.

* Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed

* The sale, which will be subject to state and federal regulatory approval, is anticipated to be complete by the end of the year.

* Approximately 250 employees are associated with the assets included in the agreement, company is committed to providing clarity about their future as soon as possible Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.