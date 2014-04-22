BRIEF-BP sells interests in four Alaska North Slope oilfields

April 22 (Reuters) - Bp Plc
* Agrees sale of interests in four alaska north slope assets
* Bp to focus on giant prudhoe bay oilfield and progressing alaska lng opportunity
* The sale agreement includes all of bp’s interests in the endicott and northstar oilfields and a 50 per cent interest in each of the liberty and the milne point fields
* The sale also includes bp’s interests in the oil and gas pipelines associated with these fields.
* Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed
* The sale, which will be subject to state and federal regulatory approval, is anticipated to be complete by the end of the year.
* Approximately 250 employees are associated with the assets included in the agreement, company is committed to providing clarity about their future as soon as possible