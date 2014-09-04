BRIEF-BP says strongly disagrees with U.S. court ruling

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Bp Plc

* BP - Statement re gulf of mexico

* Bp strongly disagrees with decision issued today by united states district court for eastern district of louisiana and will immediately appeal to united states court of appeals for fifth circuit.

* Bp believes that finding that it was grossly negligent with respect to accident and that its activities at macondo well amounted to willful misconduct is not supported by evidence at trial.

* Law is clear that proving gross negligence is a very high bar that was not met in this case.

* Bp believes that an impartial view of record does not support erroneous conclusion reached by district court.

* Court has not yet ruled on number of barrels spilled and no penalty has yet been determined.

* District court will hold additional proceedings, which are currently scheduled to begin in january 2015, to consider application of statutory penalty factors in assessing a per- barrel clean water act penalty

* During the penalty proceedings Bp will seek to show that its conduct merits a penalty that is less than applicable maximum after application of statutory factors.

