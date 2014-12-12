FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BP says operations started at Sunrise project, Canada
#Market News
December 12, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-BP says operations started at Sunrise project, Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - BP Plc :

* BP confirmed today that operations have started at Sunrise Phase 1 in-situ oil sands project in Alberta, Canada, with start of steam generation

* Oil production is expected in Q1 of 2015

* Husky Energy is operator of Sunrise, a 50/50 joint venture with BP

* Field is expected to be in production for over 50 years

* Long term plan for sunrise involves 3 phases of development growing production capacity to 200,000 barrels per day

* First phase is designed for 60,000 bpd (gross) bitumen capacity in two processing plants, expected to be reached over next 18-24 months

* A second 70,000 bpd phase is in design stage, while third phase is in early appraisal

* Second plant of this first phase is due to start up around middle of 2015 Further company coverage: ;))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
