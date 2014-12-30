FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BP announces first oil from Kinnoull field in North Sea
December 30, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-BP announces first oil from Kinnoull field in North Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - BP Plc

* BP announces first oil from Kinnoull field in central North Sea

* Investment included extensive refurbishment of Andrew platform to improve its integrity and operational efficiency

* A new subsea system has been installed, together with a 700 tonne topside processing module on Andrew platform

* Production from Andrew and Kinnoull is forecast to peak at over 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Kinnoull reservoir is tied back to BP’s Andrew platform and is expected to enable production there to be extended by a further decade.

* Production is expected to make a significant contribution to BP’s commitment to grow its operating cash flow

* BP operates and has a 77.06 pct interest in Kinnoull, alongside co-venturer JX Nippon Exploration and Production (U.K.) Ltd (22.94 pct) Further company coverage: [ ]

