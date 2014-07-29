FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-BP's second-quarter profit rises 34 pct
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 29, 2014 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-BP's second-quarter profit rises 34 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - BP Plc :

* Q2 underlying replacement cost profit $3,635 million

* Net debt at 30 June 2014 was $24.4 billion, compared with $18.2 billion a year ago

* BP’s second-quarter replacement cost (RC) profit was $3,182 million, compared with $2,400 million

* Total capital expenditure on an accruals basis for Q2 was $5.6 billion, almost all of which was organic

* Gulf of Mexico oil spill net pre-tax charge of $260 million for quarter

* Including impact of Gulf of Mexico oil spill, net cash provided by operating activities for quarter and half year was $7.9 billion

* Reported production for quarter was 2,106mboe/d, 6 pct lower than Q2 of 2013.

* Underlying production for quarter was 3.1 pct higher

* Excluding the spill net cash provided by operating activities for Q2 and half year was $7.6 billion

* Expect third-quarter 2014 reported production to be lower than Q2, primarily reflecting planned major turnaround and seasonal maintenance activities in Alaska and Gulf Of Mexico.

* Expect seasonal reduction to be slightly larger than we experienced in same quarters of 2013 due to phasing of these activities.

* Total capital expenditure on an accruals basis for Q2 was $5.6 billion

* Announced a quarterly dividend of 9.75 cents per ordinary share ($0.585 per ads), which is expected to be paid on 19 September 2014

* Disposal proceeds received in cash were $0.8 billion for quarter

* Quarterly dividend of 9.75 cents per ordinary share

* Further international sanctions on Russia “could have a material adverse impact on our relationship with and investment in Rosneft” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.