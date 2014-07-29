BRIEF-BP's second-quarter profit rises 34 pct

July 29 (Reuters) - BP Plc :

* Q2 underlying replacement cost profit $3,635 million

* Net debt at 30 June 2014 was $24.4 billion, compared with $18.2 billion a year ago

* BP’s second-quarter replacement cost (RC) profit was $3,182 million, compared with $2,400 million

* Total capital expenditure on an accruals basis for Q2 was $5.6 billion, almost all of which was organic

* Gulf of Mexico oil spill net pre-tax charge of $260 million for quarter

* Including impact of Gulf of Mexico oil spill, net cash provided by operating activities for quarter and half year was $7.9 billion

* Reported production for quarter was 2,106mboe/d, 6 pct lower than Q2 of 2013.

* Underlying production for quarter was 3.1 pct higher

* Excluding the spill net cash provided by operating activities for Q2 and half year was $7.6 billion

* Expect third-quarter 2014 reported production to be lower than Q2, primarily reflecting planned major turnaround and seasonal maintenance activities in Alaska and Gulf Of Mexico.

* Expect seasonal reduction to be slightly larger than we experienced in same quarters of 2013 due to phasing of these activities.

* Total capital expenditure on an accruals basis for Q2 was $5.6 billion

* Announced a quarterly dividend of 9.75 cents per ordinary share ($0.585 per ads), which is expected to be paid on 19 September 2014

* Disposal proceeds received in cash were $0.8 billion for quarter

* Quarterly dividend of 9.75 cents per ordinary share

* Further international sanctions on Russia “could have a material adverse impact on our relationship with and investment in Rosneft” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: