FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-BP, Shell, Statoil have been sued over alleged brent crude oil price fixing
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2013 / 7:20 PM / in 4 years

BRIEF-BP, Shell, Statoil have been sued over alleged brent crude oil price fixing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - BP PLC : * Is sued by commodity trading firm over alleged price fixing in brent crude

oil prices and futures contracts -- court filing * Lawsuit filed by Chicago-based prime international trading ltd also names

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Statoil ASA as defendants * Lawsuit accuses defendants of reporting inaccurate, misleading and false

information regarding prices to McGraw Hill Financial inc’s platts

unit * Lawsuit says that because platts’ prices are used to price and settle

contracts, false reports undermine pricing structure for entire brent crude

market * Lawsuit filed in a New York federal court alleges violations of U.S.

commodity exchange act, sherman antitrust law; seeks class-action status,

triple damages

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.