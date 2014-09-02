FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BP demands removal of 2010 Gulf oil spill claims administrator
September 2, 2014 / 8:26 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-BP demands removal of 2010 Gulf oil spill claims administrator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - BP PLC : * Says asks U.S. court to remove patrick juneau as claims administrator of 2010

gulf oil spill settlement fund * Says has evidence that juneau has a conflict of interest that should have

disqualified him as claims administrator, and that he failed to get a waiver * Says juneau had acted as an advocate for spill claimants prior to being

appointed claims administrator * Says juneau’s alleged conflict creates an unacceptable appearance of bias * In seeking juneau’s disqualification, also objects to alleged deficiencies in

his administration of the claims process

