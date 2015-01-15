FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2015 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-BP could face Clean Water Act penalties for 3.19 mln barrels of oil spilled in Gulf of Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - BP PLC : * U.S. judge overseeing Gulf of Mexico spill trial involving BP Plc says

4 million barrels of oil were released from the reservoir -- court ruling * U.S. district judge carl barbier says that for purposes of assessing clean

water act penalties, 3.19 million barrels of oil were discharged into Gulf of

Mexico * Judge says BP was not grossly negligent, reckless in source control planning

and preparation * Judge also says not altering his findings and conclusions from phase 1 of the

3-phase trial, on the basis of source control findings

