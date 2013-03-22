FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP to return $8 billion to shareholders from TNK-BP sale
#Market News
March 22, 2013 / 7:10 AM / in 5 years

BP to return $8 billion to shareholders from TNK-BP sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - British oil company BP said on Friday it would launch an $8 billion share buy-back programme to return cash to shareholders after closing the sale of its stake in its Russian unit.

BP, which completed the sale of its partially-owned Russian oil firm TNK-BP to Rosneft on Thursday, said the $8 billion return to shareholders was an amount equivalent to the value of the company’s original investment in TNK-BP.

BP received $12 billion from the sale and had flagged that it would distribute some of that to shareholders.

