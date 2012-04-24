FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US charges ex-BP engineer obstructed spill probe
#Market News
April 24, 2012 / 5:01 PM / in 5 years

US charges ex-BP engineer obstructed spill probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - A former BP Plc engineer was arrested and charged with trying to destroy evidence related to how much oil was spilling from the broken well in the Gulf of Mexico in April of 2010, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Kurt Mix, 50, was accused of trying to delete text messages between him and a supervisor that included “sensitive internal BP information collected in real-time” as BP tried to cap the well, the Justice Department said.

He was charged with two counts of obstruction of justice.

