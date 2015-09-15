FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BP plans layoffs at Texas City, Texas, chemical plant -sources
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2015 / 1:43 AM / 2 years ago

BP plans layoffs at Texas City, Texas, chemical plant -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - BP Plc plans to cut staff, both hourly and salaried, at its Texas City, Texas, chemical plant as it reduces production of paraxylene, which is used to make polyesters, according to sources familiar with the company’s plans.

The layoffs will include 24 hourly and 12 salaried employees, equal to 15 percent of the plant’s work force, one of the sources said.

A BP spokesman said the plant is shutting a paraxylene unit that has been idle for over a year due to market conditions and to make better use of resources.

Two other paraxylene units will remain open at the plant, which has annual production of 1.4 million tons, according to BP.

One of the sources said the United Steelworkers union, which represents hourly workers at the plant, was challenging the layoffs of its members. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.