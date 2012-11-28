FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-EPA temporarily suspends BP from US federal gov't contracts
November 28, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-EPA temporarily suspends BP from US federal gov't contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Wednesday that it has temporarily suspended BP Plc and its affiliates from new contracts with the U.S. federal government, citing the oil company’s “lack of business integrity” associated with the disastrous 2010 oil spill.

“Federal executive branch agencies take these actions to ensure the integrity of Federal programs by conducting business only with responsible individuals or companies. Suspensions are a standard practice when a responsibility question is raised by action in a criminal case,” the EPA said in its statement.

