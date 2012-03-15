REFILE-BP probes corruption claim in shipping unit

By Tom Bergin

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Oil company BP said it was investigating possible impropriety after a whistleblower sent a letter making “serious” allegations to Chief Executive Bob Dudley.

“We received a letter last week that contained serious allegations, and, as we always do with such matters, we will investigate them,” a spokesman said.

Details of the probe were earlier reported in The Daily Telegraph newspaper, which said they related to the company’s tanker chartering division and that a copy of the letter was also sent to the Serious Fraud Office.

The shipping market was abuzz with chatter about the matter on Thursday.

“The investigation looks like it’s happening on a pretty high level,” a shipping source said.