Nov 17 (Reuters) - BP Plc said it was exploring the sale of a petrochemical plant in Decatur, Alabama as part of a restructuring of its petrochemicals business.

The company, which announced a third round of spending cuts and asset sales in October, said the plant employed more than 400 people. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)