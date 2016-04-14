FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BP signals dividends are no longer sacrosanct
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 14, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

BP signals dividends are no longer sacrosanct

Ron Bousso

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - BP said on Thursday an oil market rebalancing and a bounce in oil prices has allowed the company to maintain its dividend but signaled the payout was no longer sacrosanct.

BP, which had long said dividends were an absolute priority, said that although its goal was to maintain dividends, it “must” at the same time secure future by investing wisely.

“Be assured that we keep this balance under regular review. Should the oil price remain lower, longer than expected, we will need to revisit our financial framework,” BP Chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg told the annual shareholder meeting.

Last year, Italy’s ENI became the first major to cut dividends which had become generous after years of high oil prices.

BP’s stock was down 1.2 percent at 1130 GMT, slightly underperforming the broader FTSE index and the oil price. (Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.