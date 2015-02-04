FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. regulators probing BP crude shipments on Enbridge pipeline
February 4, 2015 / 11:46 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. regulators probing BP crude shipments on Enbridge pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 4 (Reuters) - A U.S. investigation into oil major BP Plc breaking anti-fraud and reporting rules on using oil pipelines is related to crude shipped on Enbridge Inc’s Mainline system, Enbridge said on Wednesday.

Graham White, a spokesman for Canada’s largest pipeline company, confirmed the investigation is related to crude volumes nominated by shippers on its system. He said the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) had not indicated Enbridge was under investigation.

The CFTC told BP last November it planned to recommend an enforcement action alleging violations of the Commodity Exchange Act in connection with Canadian pipeline nomination procedures and related trades, BP said in a quarterly earnings statement Tuesday. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Bernard Orr)

