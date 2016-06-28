FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Fire under control at Pascagoula, Mississippi gas plant
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 28, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Fire under control at Pascagoula, Mississippi gas plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects gas plant ownership to Enterprise from BP)

HOUSTON, June 28 (Reuters) - Firefighters in Pascagoula, Mississippi were monitoring a dwindling fire at an Enterprise Products Partners natural gas processing plant on Tuesday morning, the company said.

Residual product vapors were being burned off, Enterprise said.

Several social media messages from Pascagoula residents had said the blaze erupted shortly before midnight at Chevron Corp’s 330,000 barrels per day refinery in Pascagoula. The Pascagoula Police Department said the fire was not at the Chevron refinery.

Enterprise took ownership of the plant from BP Plc on June 1.

There were no injuries from the blaze, Enterprise said. The cause was under investigation. (Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston and Apeksha Nair and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
