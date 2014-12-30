FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP probing its financial traders in forex rigging scandal -FT
December 30, 2014 / 8:46 PM / 3 years ago

BP probing its financial traders in forex rigging scandal -FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - British oil and gas group BP is investigating whether its in-house traders were involved in rigging the foreign exchange market, the Financial Times reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The investigation, which is not being carried out by any financial regulator, was prompted after a Bloomberg report cited undated messages sent to BP's employees by a network of foreign-exchange traders at four major banks about planned currency trades "sometimes hours before they happened", the FT reported. (on.ft.com/1wyUHUA)

BP could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Last month, financial regulators in the United States, the U.K. and Switzerland fined six major banks a total of $4.3 billion for failing to stop traders from trying to manipulate the foreign exchange market. The fines followed a year-long global investigation.

The European Commission also has been investigating allegations that BP manipulated oil and biofuel prices. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

