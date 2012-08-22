BP says 200 US retail outlets received off-spec fuel

HOUSTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - BP Plc said on Wednesday that about 200 retail outlets in the northwest Indiana and Chicago areas received off-specification gasoline from company terminals in the past week that has caused mechanical problems in vehicles.

BP was recalling the 50,000-barrel batch of regular-grade gasoline blended last week because it contains too much polymeric residue, which can cause problems with vehicles, including difficulty starting. Retail outlets obtained the fuel from storage terminals in Whiting, Indiana, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The company said it was scouring shipping records and calling retailers who may have loaded tanker trucks with the problematic fuel to replace it fuel that meets specifications.

The company also said 7,000 consumers have called BP about the problem.