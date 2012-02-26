BP oil spill trial adjourned for a week

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Oil major BP said on Sunday that the start of hearings in litigation related to its Gulf of Mexico oil spill were being delayed for a week to allow more time to cut a deal with individuals and businesses affected by the disaster.

“BP and the PSC are working to reach agreement to fairly compensate people and businesses affected by the Deepwater Horizon accident and oil spill,” BP said in a statement.

The London-based oil giant said there could be no certainty the talks would lead to a deal.

BP faces lawsuits from the Department of Justice and civil claimants potentially worth tens of billions of dollars.