BP makes small gas find in Norwegian Sea

OSLO, July 18 (Reuters) - British oil major BP has made a small gas find in the Norwegian Sea, with reserves preliminary estimated at between 1.2 and 2.3 billion cubic metres, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Wednesday.

The wildcat well drilled to a total vertical depth of 2,923 metres below the sea surface proved gas about 20 kilometres north of the Skarv field and about five kilometres east of the Marulk field, it said in a statement.

BP has a 30 percent stake in the licence while Statoil has 30 percent, E.ON 25 percent and PGNiG 15 percent.