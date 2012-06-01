FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP looks to sell stake in TNK-BP
June 1, 2012 / 6:17 AM / 5 years ago

BP looks to sell stake in TNK-BP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - BP said on Friday it will look to sell its shareholding in TNK-BP after the British oil major received unsolicited indications of interest in its stake in the Russian joint venture.

“In light of these unsolicited approaches and consistent with its commitment to maximising shareholder value, and its obligations under the shareholder agreement, BP has notified Alfa Access Renova of its intention to pursue a potential sale,” a statement said on Friday.

TNK-BP is a leading Russian oil company, owned equally by BP and Alfa Access Renova.

