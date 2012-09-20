FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP says oil well drilling in US Gulf nears pre-Macondo levels
#Energy
September 20, 2012

BP says oil well drilling in US Gulf nears pre-Macondo levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO , Sept 20 (Reuters) - Oil well drilling is approaching levels last seen in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico before the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster and spill in the Macondo field, BP Plc’s Vice President for Global Deepwater Response Richard Morrison said on the sidelines of the Rio Oil & Gas Conference on Thursday.

The U.S. declared a government-enforced moratorium after the spill that spewed an estimated 5 million barrels into the Gulf of Mexico according to James Watson, Director of the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Management, the U.S. agency responsible for oil rig safety in the Gulf.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
