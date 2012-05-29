FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP resuming operations in Libya - NOC
May 29, 2012 / 12:21 PM / 5 years ago

BP resuming operations in Libya - NOC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, May 29 (Reuters) - BP will return to Libya to resume oil and gas exploration work, which it halted last year due to the uprising against Muammar Gaddafi’s rule, Libya’s state oil company NOC said.

NOC said its chairman Nouri Berouin held a meeting on Tuesday with BP’s deputy chief for exploration, at the NOC’s headquarters.

“During the meeting, BP announced the lifting of the state of force majeur starting on May 15, 2012, and return to carry out exploratory activity at onshore and offshore areas belonging to it in Libya,” NOC said in a statement on its website.

