Linn to buy Kansas assets from BP for $1.2 bln

Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas company Linn Energy LLC said it will pay $1.2 billion to buy natural gas assets in Kansas from BP Plc.

Linn said it is buying assets with proved reserves of about 730 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas in the state’s Hugoton basin.

The assets current production is about 110 million cubic feet equivalent per day, about 37 percent is natural gas liquids. They are expected to generate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of around $160 million in 2012, Linn said.