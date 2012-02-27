UPDATE 1-Linn to buy Kansas assets from BP for $1.2 bln

Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas company Linn Energy LLC said it will pay $1.2 billion to buy natural gas assets in Kansas from BP Plc.

BP is selling assets as part of an effort to raise $45 billion to pay for its Gulf of Mexico spill in 2010. The British oil company is currently in settelement talks with tens of thousands of businesses and individuals affected by the disaster, delaying a planned trial by a week.

Linn said it is buying assets with proved reserves of about 730 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas in the state’s Hugoton basin.

The assets current production is about 110 million cubic feet equivalent per day, about 37 percent is natural gas liquids. They are expected to generate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of around $160 million in 2012, Linn said.

Linn said it has hedged all of the natural gas production and 68 percent of the liquids production through 2016.

It said it will use its revolving credit facility to pay for the deal. It also plans to sell $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes due 2019 to pay back those borrowings.