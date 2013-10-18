FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Talisman exploration head returns to BP as Daly departs
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2013 / 2:58 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Talisman exploration head returns to BP as Daly departs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Andrew Callus

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mike Daly, the most senior BP exploration and production executive to survive the management clearout after the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, will retire at the end of the year to be replaced by Talisman Energy’s Richard Herbert.

Herbert worked for BP for almost two decades and spent six years in Russia with its TNK-BP joint venture before joining Canadian-listed Talisman as head of exploration in 2009.

He will join BP at the end of October, BP said in a statement.

Daly has been at BP for 28 years - eight of them as the company’s most senior exploration executive.

He took on an enhanced role on the executive management team in 2010 as part of the sweeping changes after the spill that killed 11 men, caused the United States’ worst offshore environmental disaster and is costing the company tens of billions of dollars in fines, compensation and clean-up costs.

Those changes included the departure of Chief Executive Tony Hayward and the head of exploration and production Andy Inglis. Incoming CEO Bob Dudley took a more hands-on role and appointed Daly to the management team to support him.

Herbert will have a less senior role than Daly as chief operating officer, exploration. He will be based in London and report to Lamar McKay, who became BP’s chief executive for the main upstream part of the business last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.