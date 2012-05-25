EU Commission: Nabucco full version is still a possibility

BRUSSELS, May 25 (Reuters) - The full-scale version of the Nabucco pipeline is still under consideration, the European Commission said on Friday, after oil major BP said it would no longer consider it for shipping its gas from its Shah Deniz gas field in Azerbaijan.

“To our understanding, the Nabucco classic version, is still on the table,” Commission energy spokeswoman Marlene Holzner said.

For the European Union - which is seeking to reduce its reliance on Russian gas - the name of the pipeline is not the most important thing, she added in emailed comments.

Rather it is crucial that the “content is Nabucco”.

That means there is a need for a new pipeline to be built outside the European Union, which if necessary can be expanded to cope with future demand and that the legal framework surrounding it is clear and transparent.