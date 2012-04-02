BP shuts N.Sea oil platform for maintenance work

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - British major BP said on Monday it shut in oil output at the Valhall platform last week for compressor maintenance.

“Valhall production was shut in last week to undertake some maintenance work to the compressor unit. The results of testing this week will determine when a re-start is likely,” a BP spokesman said in a statement.

The spokesman did not specify the shut in volume or say if the maintenance was unplanned.

The Valhall oilfield normally produces about 42,000 barrels of crude oil per day and it feeds into the Ekofisk oil stream.