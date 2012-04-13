FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BP says North Sea Valhall oil output back to normal
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 13, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

BP says North Sea Valhall oil output back to normal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Oil output at the Valhall platform in the Norwegian North Sea has returned to normal rates after being restarted last weekend, its operator BP Plc said on Friday.

Valhall normally produces about 42,000 barrels of oil per day and was shut for unplanned maintenance in March. Its crude feeds into the Ekofisk oil stream, which is part of the Brent oil pricing benchmark.

“Valhall started up on Saturday,” a BP spokesman said. “It is producing at normal levels.”

New York listed Hess is the majority owner in the field with a 64 percent share, while BP holds the rest.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.