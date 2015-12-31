FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP assesses risk of drifting barge to North Sea platform
December 31, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

BP assesses risk of drifting barge to North Sea platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Oil firm BP is assessing whether a drifting barge is still posing a threat to its installations at the Valhall field in the North Sea, it said on Thursday.

“If the barge continues to drift (in the direction of Valhall) we will need to decide whether we need to reduce staffing completely,” BP spokesman Jan Erik Geirmo told Reuters.

He added that production was not shut and the field was producing at a rate of about 50,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by William Hardy)

