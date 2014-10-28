FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP puts Pernis storage terminal in Rotterdam up for sale
October 28, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

BP puts Pernis storage terminal in Rotterdam up for sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - BP has put its Pernis storage terminal in Rotterdam up for sale as part of a broad push to sell assets, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

The 90-acre Pernis terminal is connected via pipeline to BP’s 400,000 barrel-per-day Rotterdam refinery and is used for storing and loading oil products such as gasoline and diesel onto barges and trucks.

The site has storage capacity of 150,000 cubic metres and includes a jetty terminal and loading facility, the spokesman said. Its 30 employees have been informed of the sale, he added.

BP has sold $40 billion of assets since the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill and has announced an additional $10 billion in disposals by 2015 as part of a sector-wide effort to cut spending and boost profits.

Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
