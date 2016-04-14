FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP shareholders vote to reject CEO Dudley'S $20 mln pay
April 14, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

BP shareholders vote to reject CEO Dudley'S $20 mln pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - A majority of BP shareholders voted on Thursday against paying Chief Executive Bob Dudley $20 million for 2015, in a rare move reflecting outrage over the proposed remuneration after the oil company posted losses.

Even though the vote is non-binding, BP executives said they would consider it very seriously and that they were planning to review the remuneration mechanism in the next few months. Some 59.11 percent of shareholders voted against the pay.

Dudley was due to receive a $19.6 million compensation package for 2015, a year in which shrinking profit margins triggered by sharp falls in the price of oil led to more than 5,000 job losses at the company. (Reporting by Ron Bousso and Karolin Schaps; editing by David Clarke)

