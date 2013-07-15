FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP takes on more Brazilian offshore acreage
July 15, 2013 / 1:06 PM / in 4 years

BP takes on more Brazilian offshore acreage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - British oil company BP PLC said on Monday it would farm in to five deepwater exploration and production concessions operated by state-owned Petrobras in the Potiguar Basin, expanding its Brazilian offshore presence.

Subject to regulatory approvals, BP Energy do Brasil Ltda. will take a 30 percent interest in blocks POT-M-663, and POT-M-760 (contract BM-POT-16), and a 40 percent interest in blocks POT-M-665, POT-M-853 and POT-M-855 (contract BM-POT-17). Together these blocks cover a total area of 3,837 square kilometres, BP said.

It did not give any financial details.

