FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BP to spend $1 bln on restructuring
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2014 / 9:00 AM / 3 years ago

BP to spend $1 bln on restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Oil major BP said on Wednesday it would spend $1 billion on group-wide restructuring in the coming year as it laid out its long-term plans for its upstream oil and gas business.

The British company said as part of its programme to simplify across its upstream and downstream activities and corporate functions, it expected to incur the charges over the next five quarters, including the current quarter.

In light of the current outlook for oil prices, BP said it would also review its capital expenditure plans for 2015.

The group said in a statement it had a strong balance sheet, with historically low gearing of 15 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2014, which provided time and flexibility to adjust to changes in the environment, including the oil price.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.