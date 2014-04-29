FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP Q1 profit slightly ahead of forecasts, raises dividend
April 29, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BP Q1 profit slightly ahead of forecasts, raises dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - British oil firm BP posted quarterly profit slightly above forecasts and upped its dividend for the second time in six months, in line with a pledge made earlier this year to focus on returning more cash to shareholders.

The company on Tuesday posted underlying replacement cost profit of $3.2 billion, down from $4.2 billion in the same period a year ago, but slightly ahead of a consensus forecast of $3.1 billion.

BP also said it would raise its quarterly dividend to 9.75 cents per share, 8.3 percent higher than a year earlier. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

