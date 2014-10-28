FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP raises dividend despite oil price drop, trims capex
October 28, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

BP raises dividend despite oil price drop, trims capex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Oil major BP said on Tuesday it will raise dividends for the third quarter by 5.3 percent year-on-year to 10 cents per ordinary share while trimming organic capital expenditure for the full year.

BP’s total underlying replacement cost profit for the quarter was $3.0 billion, broadly in line with expectations.

BP, a major investor in Russia through a stake in state oil major Rosneft, also said the depreciation of the rouble against the dollar over the period had a significant impact on results.

It said its underlying net income from Rosneft for the quarter was $110 million compared with $808 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ron Bousso; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
