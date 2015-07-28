FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BP misses second-quarter profit forecast on spill charge
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BP misses second-quarter profit forecast on spill charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - BP reported a second-quarter profit of $1.3 billion on Tuesday, missing analysts’ expectations, after taking a $9.8 billion pretax charge related to a settlement with U.S. authorities over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico spill.

BP maintained its dividend at 10 cents per ordinary share.

BP’s underlying replacement cost profit, the company’s definition of net income, was $1.3 billion, lower than analysts expectations of $1.64 billion.

This month, BP reached an $18.7 billion settlement with the U.S. government and five states to resolve most claims from the deadly Gulf of Mexico oil spill five years ago in the largest corporate settlement in U.S. history.

Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.