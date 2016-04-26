BP first quarter earnings fall of 80 pct, beat analyst estimates

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - British oil major BP on Tuesday reported an 80 percent year on year fall in core earnings for the first quarter, when oil prices touched a near 13-year low, but the result was better than analysts had expected.

BP’s quarterly underlying replacement cost profit, the company’s definition of net income, was $532 million in the first three months of the year, compared with a forecast loss of $140 million in analyst consensus figures provided by BP.

Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley said he expected global oil supply and demand to balance towards the end of the year, which would likely help push prices higher.

“Market fundamentals continue to suggest that the combination of robust demand and weak supply growth will move global oil markets closer into balance by the end of the year,” Dudley said in the results statement. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Ron Bousso; Editing by Mark Potter)