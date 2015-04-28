BP profits soar on strong refining

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - BP reported first-quarter profit of $2.58 billion on Tuesday, largely beating expectations, as a hefty increase in refining revenue offset a slump in oil production earnings.

The company’s first-quarter underlying replacement cost profit was expected to come in at $1.28 billion, according to analyst concensus figures provided by the company, down from $3.22 billion a year earlier and $2.24 billion in the fourth quarter of last year. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by David Goodman)