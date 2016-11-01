FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BP beats quarterly earnings estimates, trims spending
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 1, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 10 months ago

BP beats quarterly earnings estimates, trims spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - BP reported a near halving in third-quarter earnings on Tuesday and trimmed 2016 spending by another $1 billion as weak prices cut into profits yet the British oil major still beat analysts' estimates.

BP's underlying replacement cost profit, the company's definition of net income, fell to $933 million, compared with $780 million expected by analysts and down from $1.8 billion a year earlier.

"We remain on track to rebalance organic cash flows next year at $50 to $55 a barrel," Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary said in a statement.

BP said this year's capital expenditure would fall to around $16 billion and to $15-17 billion in 2017.

Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.