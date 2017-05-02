FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BP beats first-quarter expectations amid higher oil prices, production
May 2, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 4 months ago

BP beats first-quarter expectations amid higher oil prices, production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - British oil major BP beat analysts' first-quarter earnings expectations on Tuesday as higher oil prices and production helped improve its bottom line.

BP reported first-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, the company's definition of net income, of $1.51 billion, exceeding analysts' average forecast of $1.26 billion.

Oil prices, a major driver for BP's earnings, averaged around 35 percent above prior-year levels, helping to boost revenue from its core oil and gas production division. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Ron Bousso; Editing by Mark Potter)

