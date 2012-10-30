FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Strong refining helps lift BP Q3; beats forecasts
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2012 / 7:20 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Strong refining helps lift BP Q3; beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to show comparison was figure from second quarter, not a year ago. Year-ago figure in third paragraph)

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Unusually strong refining margins helped lift third quarter profits for international oil company BP Plc in the third quarter to $5.2 billion, up from $3.7 billion in the second quarter and well ahead of expectations.

The company’s downstream division - outside oil and gas production where production was little changed - delivered a record profit due to the high margins caused by tight fuel supplies in U.S. and European markets.

The result compared with $5.5 billion a year earlier.

Reporting by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.