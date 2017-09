LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - International oil company BP Plc increased its giant accounting provision for the 2010 oil spill to $42.4 billion from $42.2 billion on Tuesday and said its $20 billion fund to pay spill compensation had only $300 million left in it.

The news came as BP’s second quarter results missed expectations, with adjusted net profit coming in at $2.712 billion compared with expectations of $3.410 billion.