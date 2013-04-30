BP Q1 oil/gas trading profit was $500 mln more than usual

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Oil and gas trading contributed about $500 million more to BP’s underlying earnings in the first quarter than in a typical quarter, finance director Brian Gilvary said on Tuesday.

“It was about a half a billion higher than in the average quarter and split evenly across the two (oil trading and gas trading),” Gilvary told analysts on a conference call after the British oil company reported quarterly profits that were almost a billion dollars above expectations.

BP does not separate out the contribution of trading from other operations in its official results statement.