#Market News
March 31, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

BP terminates Gulf of Mexico rig contracts as low oil prices bite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - BP terminated contracts for two deepwater oil drilling rigs in the Gulf of Mexico as the British oil company slashes its exploration budget due to fallen oil prices.

Offshore drilling company Ensco said it had received notice to terminate BP-operated rig DS-4 in the Gulf of Mexico. Rival Seadrill Partners announced this week that BP had also cancelled a contract for the West Sirius field in the same region.

BP confirmed the termination of both contracts, saying the rigs were ”surplus to requirements following BP’s adjustment of capital expenditures in response to the new, lower oil price environment.

“BP remains the largest investor and leaseholder in the U.S. offshore and we will continue to realise further measures to underpin our long term future there, as appropriate,” a spokesman said.

In February, BP said it would cut capex to $20 billion in 2015 from $22.9 billion in 2014.

Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
